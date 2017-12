Dec 28 (Reuters) - New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS BOARD APPROVES HOG BREEDING, OTHER PROJECTS WITH TOTAL INVESTMENTS OF MORE THAN 3 BILLION YUAN ($459.37 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pNaF7p Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5307 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)