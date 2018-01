Jan 22 (Reuters) - New Jersey Resources Corp:

* NEW JERSEY RESOURCES - ON JAN 19, CO, ENTERED AN AMENDMENT TO THE 4-MONTH $75 MILLION REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT FACILITY, DATED AS OF DEC 14,2017

* NEW JERSEY RESOURCES SAYS‍ AMENDMENT TO REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE REVOLVER TO $100 MILLION - SEC FILING​

* NEW JERSEY RESOURCES - ALL OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH IN THE $75M REVOLVER REMAIN UNCHANGED