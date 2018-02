Feb 6 (Reuters) - New Look Group Ltd:

* BRITISH FASHION CHAIN NEW LOOK‘S REVENUE FALLS 6.3 PERCENT TO 1,069.2 MILLION POUNDS IN 39 WEEKS ENDED 23 DECEMBER 2017

* BRITISH FASHION CHAIN NEW LOOK POSTS ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 43.8 MILLION POUNDS IN 39 WEEKS ENDED 23 DECEMBER 2017 FROM 153.8 MILLION POUNDS FOR SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)