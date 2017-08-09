FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Media to acquire Morris Publishing Group assets for $120 million
August 9, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-New Media to acquire Morris Publishing Group assets for $120 million

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - New Media Investment Group Inc

* New Media announces agreement to acquire Morris Publishing Group assets for $120.0 million

* New Media Investment Group Inc - Deal for ‍$120.0 million​

* New Media Investment Group - ‍Acquiring many of Morris portfolio of U.S.-based newspaper assets located across Georgia, Florida, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, and Alaska​

* New Media Investment Group Inc - Expect deal to be highly accretive to free cash flow with net synergies of $10-15 million​

* New Media Investment Group Inc - Deal will be funded with cash on balance sheet​

* New Media Investment Group - Deal includes Morris's main street digital group, substantially weekly, niche print products, related websites, digital operations​

* New Media Investment Group Inc - ‍Is acquiring 79 publications including all eleven dailies under the Morris portfolio of U.S.-based newspaper assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

