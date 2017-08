BRIEF-New Mountain Finance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.34​

Aug 9 (Reuters) - New Mountain Finance Corp-

* New Mountain Finance Corporation announces financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

* New Mountain Finance - ‍Q2 net investment income, adjusted net investment income of $0.34/weighted average share​

* New Mountain Finance Corp qtrly ‍nav per share $13.63​

* New Mountain Finance Corp qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share $0.34​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $47.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S