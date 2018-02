Feb 5 (Reuters) - New Mountain Finance Corp:

* NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE SAYS ON JAN 30, CO ENTERED INTO SECOND SUPPLEMENT TO AMENDED, RESTATED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 30, 2016 - SEC FILING

* NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE-PURSUANT TO SUPPLEMENT, ON JAN 30, CO ISSUED TO INVESTORS, IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT, $90 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE JANUARY 30, 2023 Source text: (bit.ly/2EnWQTb) Further company coverage: