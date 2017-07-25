FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
July 25, 2017 / 8:16 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-New Oriental says Q4 revenue is $486.4 million

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

* New Oriental announces results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2017

* Q4 revenue $486.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $478.8 million

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $626.5 million to $647.3 million

* Quarterly net income per ads attributable to New Oriental $0.35

* New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc quarterly non-GAAP net income per ads attributable to New Oriental $0.41

* New Oriental Education & Technology - board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in amount of US$0.45 per ads/common share

* New Oriental Education & Technology - if not taking into consideration impact of foreign exchange, revenue growth rate is expected to be in range of 20 percent to 24 percent for Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

