Feb 9 (Reuters) - New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd :

* NEW RAY MEDICINE INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD SEES ‍SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN FY LOSS​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON GROUP'S AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE INVESTMENTS OF HK$67.1 MILLION FOR FY2017