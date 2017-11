BRIEF-New Residential Announces Agreements To Acquire Shellpoint Partners

Nov 29 (Reuters) - New Residential Investment Corp:

* NEW RESIDENTIAL ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SHELLPOINT PARTNERS

* NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $190 MILLION

* NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT - DEAL INCLUDES POTENTIAL ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO 3-YEAR EARNOUT BASED ON PERFORMANCE OF SHELLPOINT ON CLOSING

* NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- ‍AS PART OF ACQUISITION, CO WILL FIRST SETTLE ON ABOUT $8 BILLION UPB OF FANNIE MAE AND FREDDIE MAC MSRS FROM SHELLPOINT​