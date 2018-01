Jan 16 (Reuters) - New Residential Investment Corp:

* NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT-FOR Q4 OF 2017, SEES NET INCOME TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.90 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED SHARE -SEC FILING

* NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT - ‍FOR Q4 OF 2017, ESTIMATE CORE EARNINGS TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.57 TO $0.65 PER DILUTED SHARE ​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2EL8YKj Further company coverage: