Feb 25 (Reuters) - New Sea Union Telecom Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO INVEST 500 MILLION YUAN ($78.95 million) IN LITHIUM INDUSTRY INVESTMENT FUND Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GHzy82 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3329 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)