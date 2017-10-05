FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Senior announces $296 mln of asset sales under contract
#Financials
October 5, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-New Senior announces $296 mln of asset sales under contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - New Senior Investment Group Inc

* New Senior announces $296 million of asset sales under contract

* New Senior Investment Group Inc- in connection with transactions, company expects to repay approximately $178 million of existing debt

* New Senior Investment Group Inc says it expects to complete $296 million of asset sales during Q4 of 2017

* New Senior - sale includes $186.0 million sale of six triple net leased properties, $109.5 million sale of nine properties managed by holiday retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

