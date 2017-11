BRIEF-New Senior Investment Group Q3 adj. FFO per share $0.25

Nov 3 (Reuters) - New Senior Investment Group Inc:

* New senior announces third quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.18‍​

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.25​

* Qtrly normalized FFO per share $0.27

* Qtrly ‍total same store cash NOI decreased 1.9% versus 3Q‘16​

* New senior investment group inc qtrly ‍managed same store cash noi decreased 6.6% versus 3Q‘16​

* Qtrly ‍triple net same store cash NOI increased 4.5% versus 3Q‘16​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S