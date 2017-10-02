FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New Silkroad Culturaltainment says Wealth Venture entered into subscription agreement with Macrolink Australia
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 2, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-New Silkroad Culturaltainment says Wealth Venture entered into subscription agreement with Macrolink Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd

* Wealth Venture entered into subscription agreement with Macrolink Australia

* Upon closing, target group will become subsidiaries of group

* Wealth Venture agreed to subscribe for 104 redeemable preference shares at subscription price of about HK$222.53 million

* Wealth Venture entered into loan agreement as lender with Macrolink Australia for provision of loan of A$74.41 million

* Group will assume remaining liabilities of Australia and Ausco Group of up to about HK$356.92 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.