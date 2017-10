Oct 18 (Reuters) - New Silkroad Culturaltainment Ltd :

* Co to acquire entire equity interest in Shenzhen Niiwoo Financial Information Services co for HK$1.41 billion ​

* ‍Application made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On Oct. 19, 2017​

* ‍Consideration will be satisfied wholly by issue of 1.09 billion shares at issue price of HK$1.30 per share