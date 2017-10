Sept 20 (Reuters) - New World Department Store China Ltd

* FY ‍profit for year increased to HK$128.3 million from HK$45.4 million in previous year​

* FY revenue HK$3,484.3 million versus HK$3,659.9 million

* Same-Store sales growth for year was 0.7 pct

* Directors have resolved not to recommend final dividend for year ended 30 June 2017