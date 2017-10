Sept 21 (Reuters) - New World Development Co Ltd

* FY profit attributable HK$7,675.7​ million versus HK$8,666.3 million

* FY revenue HK$56,628.8 million versus HK$59,570.0 million

* Final dividend of HK$0.33 per share

* ‍It is expected that equity raising is not necessary in foreseeable future​

* ‍Group will further expand K11 brand into Mainland China​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: