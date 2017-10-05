FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust - pricing of public offering of 8.00% Series D preferred stock
October 5, 2017 / 8:29 PM / in 12 days

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust - pricing of public offering of 8.00% Series D preferred stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - New York Mortgage Trust Inc

* New York Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of public offering of 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

* New York Mortgage Trust - ‍pricing of public offering of 5 million shares of 8.00% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock​

* New York Mortgage Trust - ‍pricing of offering Series D Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock liquidation preference $25/ share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

