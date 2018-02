Feb 2 (Reuters) - New York Mortgage Trust Inc:

* NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST SAYS APPOINTED STEVEN R. MUMMA TO SERVE IN A TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING

* NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC SAYS APPOINTMENT MADE IN CONSIDERATION OF CO'S CFO, KRISTINE NARIO, TAKING TEMPORARY FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE