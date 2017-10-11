BRIEF-New York REIT sells 245-249 West 17th Street and 218 west 18th Street properties

Oct 11 (Reuters) - New York REIT Inc

* New York REIT, Inc. Sells its 245-249 West 17th Street and 218 West 18th Street properties

* New York REIT Inc - ‍after satisfaction of debt, pro-rations and closing costs New York REIT Inc received net proceeds of about $146.2 million​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍in connection with sale, NYRT paid about $348.0 million on account of loan as required by loan documents

* New York REIT Inc - ‍properties sold were part of collateral for NYRT's cross collateralized and secured loan in original principal amount of $760 million​