FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New York Times enters agreements with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 24, 2017 / 9:50 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-New York Times enters agreements with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - New York Times Co

* New York Times - ‍on Oct 18, entered agreements with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co relating to two of cos pension plans - SEC filing​

* New York Times Co - ‍under agreements, company will purchase from MassMutual group annuity contracts with respect to pension plans​

* New York Times- ‍under deals, co to also transfer to MassMutual future benefit obligations, annuity administration for some retirees under pension plans​

* New York Times - ‍by transferring obligations to MassMutual, co expects to reduce its qualified pension plan obligations by about $225 million​

* New York Times Co - ‍purchase of group annuity contracts is being funded through existing assets of pension plans​

* New York Times - ‍as result of agreements, co expects to recognize a pension settlement charge of about $95 million before tax in Q4 of 2017​

* New York Times Co - ‍on oct 20, made a $100 million discretionary contribution to pension plans, funded by cash on hand​ Source text : (bit.ly/2y4eRyy) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.