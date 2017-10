BRIEF-New Zalando warehouses to up capacity to 10 bln euros

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Zalando Se

* Zalando co-ceo says two planned warehouses will up capacity to 10 billion euros sales

* Zalando co-ceo says doesn’t see impact from amazon on numbers, room in online fashion for several players

* Zalando co-ceo says no impact on capex from new warehouses this year, projects to kick off next year

* Zalando co-ceo says expects new italian warehouse to be in north of country, to creat significant number of jobs

* Zalando co-ceo says starting to consider expanding to new markets, categories but no decisions yet Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)