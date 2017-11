Nov 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand King Salmon Co Ltd:

* Pro-Forma operating EBITDA for full FY to 30 June 2018 now forecast to be between NZ$24.5 million & NZ$26.0 mln‍​

* Forecast sales volume for FY18 has been revised to about 8,000 MT​‍​

* "The result for the first half of FY18 is expected to be materially above the prior comparable period"