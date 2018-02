BRIEF-Neways Electronics FY Operating Income Up At 14.3 Million Euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - NEWAYS ELECTRONICS:

* ‍ORDER BOOK INCREASED TO EUR 263.6 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2017, FROM EUR 191.3 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2016​

* FY NET INCOME EUR 9.9​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍14.3​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET TURNOVER RISES TO EUR 438.7 MILLION, UP 11.6% COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR

* PROPOSES TO PAY A CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.35 PER SHARE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017‍​

* FY ORDER INTAKE UP 21.3% COMPARED WITH 2016

* EXPECTS NET TURNOVER AND THE NORMALISED OPERATING RESULT FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE HIGHER THAN IN 2017

* GROSS MARGIN CAME IN AT EUR 171.3 MILLION, 11.4% HIGHER THAN IN 2016 ON THE BACK OF HIGHER ACTIVITY LEVELS Source text : bit.ly/2ETOKBZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)