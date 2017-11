Oct 31 (Reuters) - NEWAYS ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL NV :

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​108.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 96.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 ORDER INTAKE EUR 149.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 107.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR HIGHER TURNOVER AND OPERATING RESULT IN FY 2017‍​‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2xFlHej Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)