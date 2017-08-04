FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Newell Brands Inc Q2 Normalized EPS $0.87
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 4, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Newell Brands Inc Q2 Normalized EPS $0.87

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc

* Q2 reported EPS $0.46; Q2 normalized EPS $0.87; Q2 net sales $4.05 billion versus $3.86 billion; Q2 core sales growth of 2.5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $3.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 core sales growth of 2.5 percent to 4.0 percent

* Sees FY 2017 net sales $14.8 billion to $15.0 billion; Sees FY 2017 normalized earnings per share $3.00 to $3.20

* Expect core sales growth to strengthen in the second half of the year

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.12, revenue view $14.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.