BRIEF-Newell Brands Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Newell Brands announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍announces $1 billion share repurchase authorization​

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.80 to $2.85

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1.5 to 2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $14.7 billion to $14.8 billion

* Qtrly ‍net sales declined 7.0 percent versus prior year to $3.7 billion​

* Newell Brands - ‍under updated repurchase plan, through end of 2020 co is authorized to expend up to $1.0 billion for repurchase of its outstanding shares​

* Q3 revenue view $3.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

