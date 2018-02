BRIEF-Newell Brands Q4 Earnings Per Share $3.38

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.38

* Q4 REVENUE $3.7 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67, REVENUE VIEW $3.69 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍NET SALES DECLINED 9.5 PERCENT TO $3.7 BILLION​

* SEES 2018 NET SALES $14.4 BILLION TO $14.8 BILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍NORMALIZED EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.65 TO $2.85​

* SEES 2018‍ OPERATING CASH FLOW BETWEEN $1.15BN TO $1.45BN​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $14.41 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.71 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍U.S. TAX REFORM-RELATED BENEFITS AND EXPENSES INCLUDING RECOGNITION OF A $1.5 BILLION BENEFIT IN QUARTER​

‍QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS INCREASED LARGELY DUE TO ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT AS A RESULT OF TCJA