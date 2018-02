BRIEF-Newfield Exploration Expects 2018 Domestic Production Will Increase By 14 - 18 PCT

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Newfield Exploration Co:

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION DISCLOSES THREE-YEAR OUTLOOK; DRIVING DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH WITHIN EXPECTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS (2018-20)

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO - NEWFIELD EXPECTS 2018 DOMESTIC PRODUCTION WILL INCREASE BY 14 - 18 PCT OVER 2017

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO - EXPECTS THAT ITS 2018 DEFICIT TO CASH FLOW WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION AND “NEUTRALITY WILL BE ACHIEVED” IN H2 OF YEAR

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO SEES 2018 DOMESTIC OIL PRODUCTION GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE 20PCT - 25PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO - AT CURRENT STRIP COMMODITY PRICES, 2018 FORECASTED OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN $1.2 BILLION

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO SAYS 2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENT BUDGET IS $1.3 BILLION

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO - FOR 2019 AND 2020, NEWFIELD EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $1.4 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION, RESPECTIVELY

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO - CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS AND CASH ON HAND

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO SEES 2018 TOTAL DOMESTIC PRODUCTION OF 170 MBOEPD TO 183 MBOEPD