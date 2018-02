Feb 26 (Reuters) - Newfoundland Capital Corporation Ltd :

* NEWFOUNDLAND CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN HARRY R. STEELE

* SAYS ROBERT G. STEELE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* NEWFOUNDLAND CAPITAL CORPORATION - ‍RETIREMENT OF HARRY R. STEELE FROM HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE FEB 26, 2018