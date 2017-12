Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp:

* NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR AND CANOPY GROWTH ENTER COMPREHENSIVE SUPPLY, DEVELOPMENT AND RETAIL AGREEMENT

* CANOPY GROWTH - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, CO WILL ESTABLISH NEW PRODUCTION FACILITY IN NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR CAPABLE OF PRODUCING 12,000 KG/YEAR​

* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - WILL SUPPLY 8,000 KG OF HIGH QUALITY CANNABIS PRODUCTS ANNUALLY FOR FIRST TWO YEARS OF DEAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: