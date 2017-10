Sept 28 (Reuters) - Newgen Software Technologies Limited:

* Newgen Software Technologies Limited files for IPO‍​

* IPO‍​ includes fresh issue of up to 950 million rupees

* IPO‍​ includes offer for sale of up to 13.5 million equity shares by selling shareholders

* Says ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, IDFC Bank are book running lead managers to the IPO‍​‍​