Oct 3 (Reuters) - Newlink Genetics Corp

* NewLink Genetics announces proposed public offering of common stock

* NewLink Genetics Corp - ‍intends to offer and sell up to $50 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering​

* NewLink Genetics - ‍intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund research, development efforts to further advance its pipeline of product candidates​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: