BRIEF-Newlink Genetics, Bps And Merck Sharp & Dohme Amended License & Collaboration Agreement

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* NEWLINK GENETICS - ON DEC 5, BPS AND MERCK SHARP & DOHME CORP AMENDED LICENSE & COLLABORATION AGREEMENT DATED NOV 21, 2014

* NEWLINK GENETICS-UNDER MERCK AMENDMENT, MODIFIED MERCK‘S SUBLICENSE OF IP RIGHTS UNDER PHAC LICENSE AGREEMENT TO BE NON-EXCLUSIVE ON EBOLA SUDAN FIELD OF USE

* NEWLINK GENETICS - AMENDMENT ALSO ADJUSTS EXPIRATION OF MERCK‘S OBLIGATION TO PAY ROYALTIES TO BPS BASED ON ROYALTY TERM OF PHAC LICENSE AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: