Jan 19 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics:

* NEWLY APPOINTED CEO FOR PRECISE BIOMETRICS BUYS SHARES

* SAYS ‍STEFAN K PERSSON, WHO WILL ASSUME POSITION AS CEO OF PRECISE BIOMETRICS AT LATEST ON AUGUST 1, 2018, HAS TODAY PURCHASED 310.041 SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)