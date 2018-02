BRIEF-Newmont Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.40

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp:

* NEWMONT ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q4 REVENUE $1.935 BILLION

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.99 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38, REVENUE VIEW $1.91 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE FOR GOLD WAS SIX PERCENT HIGHER FOR THE QUARTER AT $1,270 PER OUNCE COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR‍​

* NEWMONT MINING - TOTAL CAPITAL EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO BETWEEN $1,200 MILLION AND $1,300 MILLION FOR 2018

* ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD PRODUCTION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ROSE ONE PERCENT TO 1.34 MILLION OUNCES

* GOLD AISC ROSE FIVE PERCENT TO $968 PER OUNCE FOR THE QUARTER

* QTRLY ATTRIBUTABLE COPPER PRODUCTION 11,000 TONNES, DOWN 15 PERCENT

* AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE FOR COPPER WAS 29 PERCENT HIGHER FOR THE QUARTER AT $3.20 PER POUND

* NEWMONT MINING - IN QUARTER, INCURRED NON-CASH CHARGES OF $346 MILLION AND $395 MILLION, DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: