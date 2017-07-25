FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Newmont reports Q2 EPS $0.46, produces 1.4 mln ounces of gold

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp

* Newmont announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue $1.875 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.77 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Newmont mining corp - produced 1.4 million ounces of gold in q2, up 13 percent from prior year quarter, in-line with guidance

* Says ‍improved production and cost outlook for 2017​

* Newmont mining corp sees 2017 attributable production of between 5.0 and 5.4 million ounces of gold

* Says 2017 ‍attributable production guidance improves to between 5.0 and 5.4 million ounces of gold​

* Newmont mining corp - ‍capital guidance lowered to between $890 and $990 million for 2017​

* Says ‍2017 cas guidance improves to between $675 and $715 per ounce​

* Says ‍average realized price for gold was $1,250 per ounce for quarter compared to $1,257 in prior year quarter​

* Newmont mining corp - ‍aisc guidance improves to between $900 and $950 per ounce for 2017​

* Newmont mining corp - ‍expects to reach a development decision on quecher main project in second half of the year; is currently excluded from outlook​

* Newmont mining corp - ‍revenue rose 12 percent to $1,875 million for quarter due to increased sales volumes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

