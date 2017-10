Oct 16 (Reuters) - Newpark Reit Ltd

* HY ‍NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE R8.75​

* ‍CONFIDENT THAT NEWPARK WILL DELIVER GROWTH OF 6,5% TO 7,5% IN DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER SHARE FOR FY 2018.​

* HY‍ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 24.52​ CENTS