FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Newpark Resources to buy Mats Service Business for $75 mln
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Newpark Resources to buy Mats Service Business for $75 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Newpark Resources Inc

* Newpark Resources announces agreement to purchase Mats Service Business

* Company expects acquisition to be accretive to Newpark earnings in 2018​

* Deal for approximately $75 million​

* Cash consideration will be funded through borrowings on Newpark’s revolving credit facility​

* Company expects acquisition to be accretive to Newpark earnings in 2018​

* Entered into definitive agreements to acquire substantially all of assets, operations, and employees of well service group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.