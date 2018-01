Jan 18 (Reuters) - Newriver Reit Plc:

* Q3 OCCUPANCY HAS REMAINED STRONG AT A RECORD LEVEL OF 97%​

* ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE FOOTFALL WAS UP OVER QUARTER BY 0.5% AND 1.9% DURING DECEMBER,​

* ‍Q3 ORDINARY DIVIDEND UP 5.0% TO 5.25 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR TO DATE UP 5.0% TO 15.75 PENCE PER SHARE​