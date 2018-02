Feb 8 (Reuters) - Newriver Reit Plc:

* ‍APPOINTMENT OF DAVID LOCKHART TO EXECUTIVE DEPUTY CHAIRMAN​

* ‍APPOINTMENT OF ALLAN LOCKHART TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍CHANGE IS EFFECTIVE FROM 1 MAY 2018​