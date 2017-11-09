BRIEF-News Corp reports Q1 EPS of $0.12

Nov 9 (Reuters) - News Corp

* News corporation reports first quarter results for fiscal 2018

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Qtrly ‍revenues of $2.06 billion, a 5% increase compared to $1.97 billion in prior year​

* Qtrly advertising revenue $670​ million versus $670 million

* Qtrly news and information services revenues $‍1,241​ million versus $1,222 million

* Qtrly book publishing revenues $‍401​ million versus $389 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Have reason for optimism about future of premium media businesses, in light of profound changes agreed by Google in ranking of news content​

* Continuing discussions with both Google and Facebook about further facilitating subscriptions and sharing of permissioned personal data​

* Expect to close Telstra deal in first half of calendar year 2018​

* Had $26 million positive impact from foreign currency fluctuations in quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)