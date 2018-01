BRIEF-Newstrike Agreed With CanniMed To Terminate Previously Announced Agreement, Dated Nov 17

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Newstrike Resources Ltd:

* NEWSTRIKE TO RECEIVE $14.1 MILLION AND STRENGTHEN BALANCE SHEET WITH DEBT CONVERSION FOLLOWING TERMINATION OF ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT

* NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES - ‍CANNIMED AGREES TO EXERCISE ALL WARRANTS AND FULLY CONVERT SECURED DEBENTURE IN ADDITION TO PAYMENT OF $9.5 MILLION BREAK FEE​

* NEWSTRIKE RESOURCES - AGREED WITH CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS TO TERMINATE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT, DATED NOV 17, 2017