BRIEF-‍Newsweek Media Group says removed piece of potential code that disrupted Ad tracking and Ad viewability​

March 6 (Reuters) - Newsweek Media Group :

* NEWSWEEK MEDIA GROUP SAYS HAS BEEN ALERTED TO A PIECE OF POTENTIAL CODE THAT DISRUPTED AD TRACKING AND AD VIEWABILITY​

* ‍NEWSWEEK MEDIA GROUP SAYS THE PIECE OF CODE AFFECTED IBTIMES.SG, IBTIMES.CO.IN AND IBTIMES.CO.UK​

* NEWSWEEK MEDIA GROUP- ALSO CONDUCTING AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION TO IDENTIFY INDIVIDUALS RESPONSIBLE​

* ‍NEWSWEEK MEDIA GROUP SAYS THE NEWSWEEK MEDIA GROUP IT TEAM IDENTIFIED THESE CODES AND REMOVED THEM PROMPTLY​ Source text for Eikon: [ID: nPn2nxCxta]