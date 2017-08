BRIEF-Newtek Business Services net asset value of $250.2 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Newtek Business Services Corp

* Newtek Business Services Corp. reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Newtek Business Services - ‍ net asset value of $250.2 million, or $14.36 per share, at June 30, 2017, an increase of 22.4% over NAV at June 30, 2016​

* Newtek Business Services Corp - ‍forecast paying an annual cash dividend of $1.57(2) per share in 2017​

* Newtek Business Services - ‍total investment income of $9.9 million at June 30, increase of 37.1% over total investment income of $7.2 million at June 30, 2016​