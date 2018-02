BRIEF-Newtek Business Services Prices Public Offering Of 6.25 Pct Notes Due 2023

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Newtek Business Services Corp:

* NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP - ‍PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $50.0 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 6.25% NOTES DUE 2023​

* NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP - ‍NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 1, 2023​