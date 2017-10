Aug 10(Reuters) - Newton Financial Consulting Inc

* Says it will distribute 29,291 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,707 yen per share through private placement to its president Hideki Yamagishi, to raise 50 million yen in total

* Says placement date is Aug. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XebUh9

