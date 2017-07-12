BRIEF-NEX Group first-quarter revenue rises

July 12 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc

* Trading statement Q1

* Nex group plc says Q1 group revenue up 10 pct on a constant currency basis

* Despite ongoing low volatility and a flat yield curve, financial markets have started long and slow journey to more normalised conditions

* "Seeing interest rate rises in us and early signs of improved economic conditions in europe"

* NEX markets revenue increased by 11 pct on a constant currency basis, 20 pct on a reported basis for Q1

* NEX Optimisations revenue increased by 8 pct on a constant currency basis, 19 pct on a reported basis for Q1

* Since start of year, FX volatility has waned, especially in G3 currency pairs despite federal reserve increasing rates

* Average daily volume on ebs decreased by 3 pct to $80 billion since the start of the year

* Average daily volume on EBS direct was flat at $21 billion in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: