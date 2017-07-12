FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-NEX Group first-quarter revenue rises
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
Country's 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies after Alzheimer's battle
Entertainment
Country's 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies after Alzheimer's battle
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 6:21 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-NEX Group first-quarter revenue rises

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc

* Trading statement Q1

* Nex group plc says Q1 group revenue up 10 pct on a constant currency basis

* Despite ongoing low volatility and a flat yield curve, financial markets have started long and slow journey to more normalised conditions

* "Seeing interest rate rises in us and early signs of improved economic conditions in europe"

* NEX markets revenue increased by 11 pct on a constant currency basis, 20 pct on a reported basis for Q1

* NEX Optimisations revenue increased by 8 pct on a constant currency basis, 19 pct on a reported basis for Q1

* Since start of year, FX volatility has waned, especially in G3 currency pairs despite federal reserve increasing rates

* Average daily volume on ebs decreased by 3 pct to $80 billion since the start of the year

* Average daily volume on EBS direct was flat at $21 billion in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.