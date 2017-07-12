FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nex Group says unlikely it will be the next owner of Trayport
July 12, 2017 / 9:05 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Nex Group says unlikely it will be the next owner of Trayport

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Nex Group Plc

* Nex- "nex regulatory reporting is the sole business that will need to provide services within the after brexit"-cfo

* Nex- "at the moment that (setting up a trade repository in Sweden) is the only activity we are anticipating"- cfo

* Nex- "we are looking at it (trayport). We have not made a decision"- ceo

* Nex- "we obviously don't know what price trayport is likely to sell at, i think it is unlikely we will be the next owner"- ceo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

