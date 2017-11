Nov 24 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc:

* NEX GROUP - NEX ABIDE TRADE REPOSITORY HAS RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM EUROPEAN SECURITIES AND MARKETS AUTHORITY(ESMA) FOR SWEDISH-BASED TRADE REPOSITORY UNDER EUROPEAN MARKET INFRASTRUCTURE REGULATION ‍​

* NEX GROUP - APPROVAL WILL ALLOW NEX REGULATORY REPORTING TO OPERATE A TRADE REPOSITORY FOR EUROPEAN DERIVATIVES TRADES‍​